Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, has named his starting XI for the first leg of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Angola today.

Ghana will host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium this afternoon with kick-off scheduled for 16;00GMT.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who kept the post at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is in post.

He will be protected by a back four comprising centre-back pair Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey.

Thomas Partey is starting as the main man in midfield alongside Edmund Addo.

In-form Ajax attacker, Kudus Mohammed keeps his place in the team.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Inaki Williams are leading the lines.

Starting XI below:

Chris Hughton, who has signed a 21-month deal, will be hoping on a win note to keep Black Stars at the top.

Ghana will travel to Luanda for the reverse game on March 27 in the matchday four games of the qualifiers.