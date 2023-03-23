Highlife artiste Kofi Kinaata has once again become the centre of attention even in church when one of his songs was used as a sermon.

During one of his well-known controversial church sessions, Apostle Okoh Agyemang of Living Yahweh 7th Day Sabbath Assemblies dissected Kinaata’s ‘Susuka’ which he said leans more to gospel than highlife.

While analysing the song, Apostle Agyemang lectured his church on the need to uphold upright morals and look to God for everything.

For his congregants who struggle with living within their means, the founder and leader dedicated the lyrics of ‘Susuka’ to them, which admonishes all to be content as others are going through worse.

After the entertaining preaching, he requested for another of Kinaata’s song, ‘Things Fall Apart’ and haunted his members on the consequences of living as a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Snippets of the sermon have gone viral so much that it landed before Kinaata who gave a special shout out to Apostle Agyemang for using his lyrics as a message.

Watch video below: