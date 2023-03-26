Dr Frederick Mac-Palm, one of the nine persons standing treason trial, is reportedly dead.

According to MyJoyOnline.com sources, he died in the late hours of Saturday, March 25, after he collapsed in the house.

His family will in due course issue a statement about the development, MyJoyOnline.com sources added.

About the trial

Dr Fred Mac-Palm, the owner of the Citadel Clinic, has been facing trial since 2029.

He together with Donya Kafui, alias Ezor, a blacksmith from Alavanyo, and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, were arrested for allegedly plotting to destabilise the country.

The three were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, namely, manufacturing of arms and ammunition, and the possession of explosives, firearms and ammunition without lawful authority.

The accused persons are said to be part of a group known as Take Action Ghana (TAG).

The group, according to the prosecution, planned to organise a series of demonstrations and also to overthrow the government.

The other accused persons are Col. Samuel Kodzo Gameli, W.O.2 Esther Doku, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Albert Baba Ibrahim, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewon, Bright Alan Debrah and Corporal Seidu Abubakar.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, on Tuesday, March 21, sentenced five Western Togoland secessionists to a total of 25 years in prison.

The five were arrested by the police in September 2020 after they blocked the Aveyime road from Accra with sand and attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police stations in the Volta Region.

The High Court convicted the five accused persons on March 17, after finding them guilty of offences contrary to the Prohibited Organisations Act 1976 (Supreme Military Council Decree/SMCD20).

The first two of the four charges under SMCD20 proffered against the accused were:

Attending meetings of a prohibited organization contrary to Section 2(1)(b) of SMCD20, and Making contributions to the funds of a prohibited organisation contrary to Section 2(1)(g) of SMCD 20.

The third and fourth charges were participating in the campaign of a prohibited organization, contrary to Section 2(1)(d) of SMCD20, and being a member of a prohibited organization, contrary to Section 2(1)(i) of SMCD20.