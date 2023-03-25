The Black Meteors of Ghana secured a 1-1 draw against Algeria in the first leg of the final round of qualifiers in the CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations at Annaba.

Having ended the first half goalless, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s strike from the halfway line but could not hold on as Algeria got the equaliser late into the game.

The second half was more intense as they were actions on both ends of the field but the first clear-cut opportunity was presented to the home side who were awarded a spot kick.

Danlad Ibrahim was on hand to keep his side in the game as he pulled off a fantastic save to keep the game level.

Issahaku combined with Ernest Nuamah before lofting the ball from the centre-line past the Algerian goalkeeper to give Ghana the lead.

However, in the dying minutes of the game, Tanko’s side gave away another penalty. This time, there was no mistake as the home side scored to level the match.

The first leg ended 1-1 with the return fixture set to be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday, March 28.