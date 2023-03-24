Mark Addo, the vice president of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], has called for calm following Chris Hughton’s decision to leave out Andre Ayew in Black Stars game against Angola.

The Nottingham Forest attacker, who is the captain of the senior national team, was dropped from the starting XI against the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday three games of the qualifiers.

The decision by Hughton has raised a lot of eyebrows but Mr Addo has called for calm.

According to the Chairman of the Black Stars management committee, there is nothing wrong with the decision to leave out Andre of the starting squad.

“Andre Ayew was substituted against Uruguay at the World Cup in Qatar and I see nothing wrong with that,” he told Asempa FM on Ultimate Sports Show.

“I don’t know what necessitated that decision but I don’t see anything wrong with Chris Hughton’s decision to leave out Andre Ayew from Black Stars squad.

“I don’t want to conjecture anything because that would be a disservice to the technical team and the playing body but I don’t think there is anything wrong with that decision,” he added.

Ghana recorded a hard-fought win through Antoine Semenyo’s 96th-minute strike.

The Black Stars, who are seeking to make their 10th Afcon appearance now, sits top of Group E with 7 points after three games.

Ghana will travel to Luanda for the reverse leg in the matchday four games on Monday, March 27. The game will be played at the Estádio 11 de Novembro with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.