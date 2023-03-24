North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is promising a showdown as the House readies to vote on President Nana Akufo-Addo’s six ministerial nominees.

According to him, the Minority does not need the showdown but is optimistic it will because the fate of the nominees will be determined through a secret ballot.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV, he stated his prediction is based on the fact that every time the Minority insists on a secret ballot, there is a denigration.

“The president has an opportunity because there will be a showdown in Parliament later today. We don’t want that because when Ghanaians voted for a hung parliament, they wanted us to work together to build a consensus.

“But you will need a true leader, democratic to build a consensus. What will it take president Akufo-Addo to issue a statement this morning and say I have listened and reduced the ministries by three or even combined some ministries,” he said.

To the lawmaker, there are a lot of taxes and important policies which Akufo-Addo needs for the International Monetary Fund programme and it will be prudent for him to lend a listening ear.

Meanwhile, he stated the Caucus remains resolute on its decision to reject the nominees, adding the stalemate will continue if Akufo-Addo refuses to listen and be a Democrat.

President Akufo-Addo on February 7, reshuffled some ministers in his government as well as nominated new ones to be approved by Parliament.

The Ministers were subsequently vetted by Parliament’s Appointments Committee for which a report was presented before Parliament to be debated.

