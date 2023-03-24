The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned the public against the use of two eyedrop products Ezricare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears.

The directive, according to the authority, is due to the deadly effect of the products in the United States.

In a public notice, FDA said the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found the products contain the drug-resistant bacteria pseudomonas aeruginosa.

It is suspected to have led to three deaths and vision loss in eight patients, forcing the manufacturer, Global Pharma to order a recall.

The notice further cautioned the product has not been registered by FDA and should not be commercially available on the Ghanaian market.

However, FDA has advised the public who may be in possession of these drugs through other means to immediately stop using the recalled products, Ezricare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears, and submit them to any of the FDA offices nationwide.

“Those who have accidentally used the products and experiencing any symptoms have been asked to contact a healthcare professional immediately.

“Reported symptoms include yellow, green or clear discharge from the eye, eye pain or discomfort, redness, feeling of a substance on the eye, increased sensitivity to light and blurred vision,” the statement urged.

The FDA is assuring the public that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that safe and effective medical products are brought to Ghana.