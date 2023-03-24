Vice President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Mark Addo, has reiterated that the current Black Stars have a future under new head trainer, Chris Hughton.

Hughton, who was unveiled on Monday, played his first game on Thursday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Ghana recorded a hard-fought win over Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday three games.

Antoine Semenyo scored in the 96th minute to wrap up the win for the senior national team.

Following the win, Mark Addo, who also serves as the Chairman of the Black Stars management committee, said there is a future under the former Premier League manager.

According to him, the current playing body has some best and young players that can excel and lead the team to glory.

“We have a future with these young Black Stars players,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“They have played together four times and that was against Brazil, Nicaragua, Switzerland and at the World Cup but some of them are yet to also feature for the team.

“What I want to say is that we are blessed to have these players around. Senegal went on this path and now they are winning laurels and I believe with what we are doing now, we are not far from that.

“Under Chris Hughton, it is obvious we have a future because we have some best and young players in this team. It is exciting because the future is good,” he added.

Ghana following the hard-fought win now sits on top of Group E with 7 points after three games.

The Black Stars will travel to Luanda on Saturday for the matchday four games of the qualifiers on Monday, March 27.

The game will be staged at the Estádio 11 de Novembro with kick-off scheduled for 16:00GMT.