Promising forward, Antoine Semenyo, scored the only goal of the game as Chris Hughton recorded his first win as the head coach of the Black Stars against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The AFC Bournemouth striker scored in the second half from a rebound after a late free-kick.

The win sees Ghana go top of Group E having taken seven points from three games with Angola and Central African Republic both tied on four points each.

Mohammed Kudus was presented with the Black Stars’ first chance of the game but the Ajax midfielder could not hit the back of the net as his effort went just wide off the post.

Gelson Dala forced Lawrence Ati-Zigi into a fine save with his strike from the outside of the penalty box being parried away by the Ghanaian shot-stopper.

Kudus was denied in the 18th and 27th minute respectively with the goalkeeper, Neblu, stepping up to the task.

The Palancas Negras were forced into a substitution in the early stages of the game s Show was taken off with an injury with Bruno Paz replacing him.

While the Black Stars saw much of the ball in the opening half, they just couldn’t find the back of the net with the first half ending goalless.

The second half wasn’t any better as Hughton’s side struggled to find the cutting edge needed to beat their opposition.

However, with minutes away from full time, Semenyo reacted the quickest to a loose ball in the 18-yard box to send his effort into the box and grab the needed win for Ghana.

The Black Stars will now look ahead to the next fixture on Monday, March 27, when they travel to Luanda to play Angola again at the Estádio 11 de Novembro with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.