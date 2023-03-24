A viral photo of a Nigerian man, Aminu Danmaliki, and his new young bride sparked controversy on the internet as netizens accused him of marrying a child.

The 66-year-old man was pictured with his new wife, who looked like a teenager with barely developed features which are notable in grown female.

After all the backlash, they decided to speak up about their unusual marriage.

According to Aminu Danmaliki, his new wife, Sakina, is 21 years old and can never be forced to do anything. He revealed that she chose him to be her husband, which he accepted rightfully.

My recent marriage with Sakina has generated a lot of tension and unfounded allegations that I married an underage girl.

Some suggest she is 11 years old and that she was forced to marry me. That is untrue. The Wedding Video went viral.

We decided to keep mute but were advised to state the true facts. Continuing with his narrative, Danmaliki said that the actions of those blackmailing them won’t stop him from enjoying his wife.

Here it is: “My beloved wife is 21 years old. She made her own choice of me as her husband, and I love her too. I hope the blackmailers and doubting Thomases will see the reality in this picture and leave us alone to enjoy our honeymoon.”