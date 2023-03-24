A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP], Gabby Otchere-Darko, has commended the Ghana Football Association [GFA] for appointing Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach.

The former Tottenham and Newcastle United boss has signed a 21-month deal and he was unveiled on Monday.

Hughton replaces Otto Addo who left his role following the country’s early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last year.

The 64-year-old played his first game against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Antoine Semenyo scored in the 96th minute as the four-time African champions keep their form in the qualifiers intact.

Following the win, Mr Otchere-Darko has commended the country’s football leadership for appointing Hughton.

READ ALSO

“I must commend the Ghana Football Association [GFA] for appointing Chris Hughton as the head coach of the Black Stars,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“He was part of the technical team for the World Cup and the decision to appoint him as the head coach was the right to do.

“Chris has the experience because he has coached in the Premier League and he was an experienced player as well and so taking up the job was the right direction.

“Ghanaians did not complain following the appointment and that indicates that he has the support of the country.”

Mr Otcher-Darko called on football fans to stick to the team and the new technical team.

“This is a new technical team and these young players need the support of everyone. We must believe in their decision because they will do that in the interest of the country and the team,” he added.

The Black Stars who are seeking to make their 10th Afcon appearance now sit top of Group E with 7 points after three games.

Ghana will travel to Luanda for the reverse leg in the matchday four games on Monday, March 27. The game will be played at the Estádio 11 de Novembro with kick-off scheduled for 16:00GMT.