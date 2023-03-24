The National Youth Authority (NYA) has selected some constituents to undergo training for vocational skills in the Western North Region.

With a total of 40 beneficiaries from the Sehwi Wiawso and Akontombra districts, the NYA has carried out a Skill Toward Employability and Productivity (STEP) project which intends to equip the selected youth in these districts with employable and productive skills, in line with Sustainable Development Goal Eight (SDG 8).

The STEP project is a program designed by the National Youth Authority (NYA) under the Ministry of Youth and Sports, with the sole aim of elevating capacity and equipping them to be more productive and self-reliant.

As part of the programme, the Deputy Director of the National Youth Authority, Nelson Owusu Ansah, said the government has catered for the entire cost involved in securing Master Craftsmen for the training and also provided all the needed equipment that will aid the beneficiaries to maximize the training experience.

He emphasised the numerous opportunities of TVET for the unemployed mass of youth in the country.

The Skill Toward Employability and Productivity (STEP) project, Mr Nelson Owusu Ansah said, will commence with employable skills in four areas, including Fashion design (Dressmaking), Hairdressing, Cosmetology, and Digital Satellite installation.

The Regional Director of the National Youth Authority, Mr Maclean Desmond, encouraged beneficiaries of the STEP project to appreciate the government’s commitment to the course and utilize the opportunity profitably.

Adding to that, he indicated the directorate’s doors are opened to receive their concerns and to offer any other assistance they may need.

He also appealed to the various masters who have been selected to train some STEP beneficiaries to exercise full patience with their apprentice and to the apprentice, he urged them to take the training seriously to be able to attain their goals in the future.

Also, some of the beneficiaries speaking to the media commended the government for introducing such an initiative to support them achieve their aspirations.