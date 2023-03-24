Ingratitude is a crime; it is for this reason Piesie Esther has given her colleague Celestine Donkor and her husband their flowers for the constant support they provide for her brand.

Since she reaffirmed her position in the music industry with her latest banger, ‘Waye Me Yie’, Ghanaians and some artistes have thrown their weights behind Piesie, a gesture she is appreciative of.

However, her utmost contentment lies on Mr Kofi Donkor, husband of Celestine Donkor, who canvassed for votes for her to clench all 7 awards she stands to win at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

In an interview on Accra FM with Nana Romeo monitored by Adomonline.com, Piesie Esther said she was dumbfounded when she watched on live video on the nominations night only to see Mr Donkor rallying behind her.

Though his wife, Celestine is also a strong contender for the category, Mr Donkor threw in the towel and began campaigning for Piesie Esther to clench the title.

“I was yet to arrive at the Charterhouse venue so I was watching live. I saw how Mr Kofi Donkor was advocating for me. He was so happy for me as though he stands to benefit from my award. He boldy stated that his wife would have to surrender the award to me. I was shocked.

“I knew it was out of the abundant joy in his heart that he proclaimed it publicly. I know a lot of people support me in their hearts and I am grateful, but I am particularly grateful to Mr Donkor and Celestine because they showed their love publicly,” she said blissfully.

Meanwhile, Celestine Donkor shared in her husband’s sentiments when she declared that she will gladly hand over the award to Piesie should she win the category.



