Nine-year-old musician, Kallai Nana Qwaachi, popularly known as Fotocopy, has made history as the youngest known artiste to have hosted two big music shows in a day.

The first show dubbed Fotofest was a mixed bag of activities-horse riding, face painting, music show, and more.

The event, which was held at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park, saw many schools like the Peculiar International School, Spring Gate International School, Crystal Clear Educational Complex, and many others arriving in big buses as early as 9 am.

The crowd was raptured into a state of hilarity when Fotocopy was introduced by the MC. Kallai Nana Qwaachi first performed his song ‘Megye Me Dough‘ with his father, followed by his hit song ‘School Dey Bee’ which features Shatta Wale.

That song now has more than one Million views on YouTube. He followed up with another song, ‘Tomorrow’ which features South Africa’s music legend Uhuru. His performance was interspersed with energetic dance and more.

In an interview with JoyNews, Fotocopy said the purpose of Fotofest is to reiterate the importance of education. “Education is the key to success. I want my fellow boys and girls to know that the surest way to achieve their dreams is by going to school and chasing their dreams”.

Fotocopy’s father, Qwaachi who was on stage with him says he is happy with the attendance. He says Fotofest has come to stay and there is more to come in 2024.

Some hours later, there was another big concert at Kasoa also headlined by Fotocopy. Notable artistes like Tinny, Wendy Shay, Dope Nation, Jupitar, and more were there to support the ‘School Dey Bee’ hitmaker.

Popular media personality Abeiku Santana who was at the event said he was amazed by the number of big artistes who came to support nine-year-old Fotocopy .

He says at age 20 he will shock the world. The radio presenter donated GHS5,000 to support Fotocopy’s effort. He said, “I am happy to see Fotocopy rising and rising, I want to appeal to all of you to continue to support his dreams because he will be a very big star one day”.

The crowd surged forward as the young star was announced by the MC, DKB. Many were shocked about his energy level on stage because he had earlier performed at the Children’s Park.

Thirty-five-year old banker Theophilus Ofori was at the two events. He said, “Fotocopy is not just a star of the future but also a star now, he is doing what even his seniors are not able to do. We have to give him his flowers”.

Fotofest and Kasoa concerts are expected to return in 2024.