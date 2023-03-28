The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, has announced she is creating a playlist that features songs by Ghanaian artistes Black Sherif, Amaarae and others on music streaming platform Spotify.

She made the announcement in a tweet after meeting some selected people from the creative industry in Ghana, on Monday, March 27, 2023.

“I am releasing a playlist featuring the artists from my travels across Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia, including many of the Ghanaian and Ghanaian-American artists I met today like @blacksherif_ and @amaarae,” she wrote.

I am releasing a playlist featuring the artists from my travels across Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia, including many of the Ghanaian and Ghanaian-American artists I met today like @blacksherif_ and @amaarae.https://t.co/B057ZDcpv8 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 27, 2023

The meeting, which took place at the Vibrate Space at East Legon, had in attendance artistes like Black Sherif, Amaarae, Mensah, Joey B, Ria Boss, Baaba J and Poetra Asantewa.

American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and British actor Idris Elba were also present.

In her address, Kamala Harris spoke about the great connection between Ghana and America and appreciated the works produced by Ghanaian creatives.

As part of her visit to Ghana, the Vice President of the United States of America, @KamalaHarris met some selected people from the creative industry in Ghana, earlier today at the Vibrate Studio in Accra. #JoyEntertainment pic.twitter.com/dBfAnX0Ik9 — Kwame Dadzie (@Kwamedadziegh) March 27, 2023

She acknowledged that culture and creative industries are influencing the world beyond measure.

Kamala starts her nine-day Africa trip in Ghana before moving on to Tanzania and Zambia.

Her trip, according to an official statement, is intended to “build on” December’s US-Africa summit in Washington where President Joe Biden said the US was “all in on Africa’s future.”