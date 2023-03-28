Ghanaian actor and comedian, Kalybos celebrated his friend, Ahuofe Patricia, in a beautiful video.

The two have been very close and supportive of each other since their ‘Kalybos TV series.’ Kalybos’ Instagram post was meant to celebrate Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, also known as Ahuofe Patricia’s birthday.

In the video, Ahuofe Patri was seen sitting on Kalybos’ lap as he swung her front and back in a lazy chair.

Ahuofe Patri also sucked her finger and behaved like a baby with the popular kids’ song ‘Baby Shark’ playing in the background.

While some people think it is a beautiful video since the two have been seen supporting each other on many occasions, others feel the two are very funny and are the perfect duo.