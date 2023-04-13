General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Prosper Harrison Addo, has assured the Black Meteors will be given the needed support for their preparations ahead of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

Ghana secured qualification for the tournament following a 2-1 aggregate win over Algeria last month.

The team, led by head coach Ibrahim Tanko, aims to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games next year and make a return to the Olympics after 19 years.

Mr Harrison Addo in an interview expressed the FA’s determination to support the team to achieve its objective.

“The quest is to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games next year, so the technical team, the FA and everybody is geared up, in terms of the preparations to ensure that we present a good team,” he told Citi Sports.

“We want to give them good preparations so they are in the position to be compete with the rest of Africa in terms of the other teams that will come for the tournament.

“Three full slots are available for the Olympics, and the other is the 50/50 slot, so we want to take one of the slots for the Olympic Games.

“We must be ready to do that. Immediately after we qualified for the tournament in Morocco, we began preparations for the Black Meteors.

“The coaches are monitoring the players for us to get the best for the tournament.

“Engagement with the clubs is one other thing we are looking at so we can have the best of preparations,” he added.

The fourth edition of the CAF U-23 tournament will be hosted in Morocco in June later this year between 24 June and 8 July 2023.

The top three teams of this edition of the tournament will qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympic men’s football tournament in Paris while the 4th-placed team will play in the AFC–CAF playoffs to decide the final slot at the Olympics.