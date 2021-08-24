Two police officers manning a checkpoint have been killed by suspected armed robbers.
A source said the robbers were riding on a motorcycle and on getting to Origa checkpoint along Kabba- Iyara Road, they opened fire, killing the two officers.
Three other policemen were said to have sustained injuries.
The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 8, Ede Ayuba, confirming the incident, said: “We have mobilised and on the trail of the hoodlums. We hope to get them soon.”
