The Ghana Institute of Architects says they do not know 28-year-old Richard Appiah, suspected to have murdered three persons at Abesim, near Sunyani in the Bono Region.

Though earlier reports indicated the suspect is an architect, the Association said he does not satisfy any requirement of their membership per their constitution.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary, Augustina Richardson, making reference to the provisions of the Architect Act 1969 (N.L.C.D 357).

The statement, among other things, said one must be registered as an architect on payment of the prescribed fee.

It has since urged the general public to disregard the reports of Mr Appiah being an architect.

Mr Appiah was arrested after the father of one of his victims, Louis Agyemang Junior aged 12, reported him to the police.

According to the police statement, the victim’s father, 56-year-old Thomas Adjei, reported that the suspect, who is also his stepson, had come for Louis around 5:30 pm on Friday, August 20.

However, at about 10:00 pm, Mr Adjei said his younger son had still not returned home.

Accompanied by his four brothers, the complainant arrested the suspect who he believed knew the whereabouts of the 12-year-old boy and brought him to the station for questioning.

