Richard Appiah, the man who is being held for allegedly killing and storing body parts of two minors in a refrigerator at Abesim in the Bono Region, has told the District Court at Kaneshie to grant him bail to enable him to play football.

The 28-year-old, said to be a footballer, told the court that he wants permission to go and train and start playing his football again.

It was the first time the arraigned accused person broke his silence when he appeared without counsel.

The alleged murderer pleaded with the court to allow him to start training and play football as he is a footballer and that is the only work he can do now.

The Magistrate, Ama Adomako Kwakye, subsequently urged him to acquire the services of a lawyer and go to the High Court and seek bail.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor in the case, Chief Inspector Lawrence Anane, told the court that, the prosecution is still waiting for the Attorney-General’s advice.

He, therefore, pleaded with the court for a date.

But, the Magistrate, who was unhappy, wondered why they took a long date without her consent.

Appiah is alleged to have murdered the boys and also kept some of their body parts in a fridge in his house.

Even though the charges and the facts were read to him in open court on August 26 when he first appeared, his plea was not taken.

Some body parts and intestines, believed to be those of the victims, were allegedly retrieved on a farm.

The minors have since been buried.

The case has been adjourned to April 28.