The 15-year-old victim of the cold-blooded Abesim killing, Stephen Sarpong, has been laid to rest in a tearful ceremony.

The funeral was held in his family home at Alaska on Saturday, October 16.

His parents, family and other sympathisers could not restrict themselves from shedding tears, as they demand justice to prevail for them to have the closure they deserve.

He is one of the two victims who were murdered and mutilated by one sports analyst, Richard Appiah at Alaska, a Suburb of Sunyani in the Bono Region.

The funeral comes off barely two months after police discovered the body parts of the two victims stuffed in the suspect’s fridge.

His body was released to the family following ongoing investigations and reports from a pathologist who gave a go-ahead for burial.

His father, while expressing his heartfelt emotions, stated he leaves vengeance to the Lord, and urged Ghana’s legal service to play it’s part.

He, however, mourned that until the remaining body parts; including the kidney and genitals of his son are retrieved, he will have no peace.

On her part, mother of the victim described the death as a big blow to the family.

“The death of my son Sarpong is a very big blow to me. He was destined to be a great person to the benefit of our family but Richard took him from me. I am appealing to the leaders of this country, the female judges to help me and my family attain justice,” she said.

Meanwhile, suspect Appiah is currently facing trial for the murders.