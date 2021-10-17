Some residents in three major communities in the Upper East Region have appealed to the Akufo-Addo-led government to fix the Tame irrigation dam and the challenges it poses to the area.

This comes after a recent flood displaced and destroyed farmlands and other property around the Tamne area at Gabiri, Zambala and Kuka-Zuli.

In a statement read on behalf of the Concerned Youth Chairman, the aggrieved residents demanded that serious efforts be made to ascertain the amount of damage done to victims and offer compensation.

He again added that people at Gagbiri and surrounding villages are totally cut off from the largest market at Garu over the stagnant waters still resting in major channeling routes.

Some of the concerned members, speaking to Adom News, explained that the floods have also affected education at Gabiri as the school children are required to cross over, and many are not equipped with swimming skills.

Access to healthcare and market have also been challenged.

The Assembly Member for the area, Akuka Halidu Iddrisu, also added that residents have to travel long distances to access basic household and food items, a situation he said is very worrisome.

They are, therefore, calling on the government to do the needful in ensuring their lives bounce back to normal.