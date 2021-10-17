The final funeral rites for the deceased former National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart, Ama Benyiwa-Doe, have been scheduled for December 17 to 18, 2021.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa West, born Comfort Saah, passed on on Sunday, September 19, 2021, after a protracted ailment.

The head of the family, George Blankson, who confirmed her burial date to the media at her one-week observation, added that the venue for the funeral activities will be Gomoa Abura.

“The funeral has been scheduled for the 18th of December, 2021 and the venue will be Gomoa Abura,” he said.

The vociferous politician served as NDC MP from 1992 to 2004.

She was also a former member of the Council of State and a former National Women’s Organiser of the NDC.