Former President John Mahama has paid a glowing tribute to National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart, Ama Benyiwa Doe.

The NDC 2020 presidential candidate has described the latter as a true gender activist, following the news of her denise.

Mr Mahama made the remark in a post on Facebook, stating she was a champion of women’s rights.



To him, the former Central Regional Minister under the erstwhile Atta Mills administration was one of the most inspirational icons to have served NDC and Ghana at large.

He wrote: I have received, with deep sadness, news of the demise of one of the most inspirational icons to have served our party, the NDC, and this great nation.

She was not only a politician but also a gender activist and champion of women’s rights. Ama Benyiwa Doe was an embodiment of limitless courage, commitment, and passion for service.



May her soul rest in eternal glory.

The former minister and Member of Parliament (MP) died on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Tema.

She was 73.

She was first elected into Parliament during the December 1992 general election on the ticket of the NDC as MP for the Gomoa West Constituency in the Central Region.

