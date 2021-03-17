A founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Central Regional Minister, Ama Benyiwa-Doe, says the party’s former Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacob’s recent rants would not affect the party in any way.

“Allotey doesn’t have any influence on the NDC, he only adds up to the numbers,” the former member of the Council of State during late President Atta Mills’ era said on Akoma FM.

She said Mr Jacobs only joined the NDC to enrich himself.

“Allotey Jacobs’ sole interest was to make money [and] now he feels he is okay so he is biting the hand that fed him,” she said.

She told Akoma FM that she was sad the former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, now suspended, had now become an adversary to the party.

“I am sad Allotey is doing this,” she said.