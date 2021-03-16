Former Central Region Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has lauded the Akufo-Addo government for its Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

According to him, as someone in the hospitality business, the programme motivated him to become a full farmer.

“Government policies of 1DIF, planting for food and jobs are very important. They have created more jobs and we need to take them seriously. I am not a farmer, though I used to be in poultry. I am now into farming because the programme motivated me and there is money in farming.

“I have employed a lot of people and I can boldly say that I have almost about 15 workers there,” he said.

Mr Jacobs, who is now a social commentator, made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

Uncle Allotey, as he affectionately called, added that because of PFJ, food is in abundance in the country.

He, therefore, slammed critics of the programme and urged them to criticise the government’s policies holistically.

“Sometimes I wonder why people keep criticising this policy. Just because you don’t belong to this party, you refuse to take advantage then you will suffer. If you fail to support government policies that are helping the economy, then you will suffer for that.

“We don’t go begging for food because we have plenty in abundance. Don’t let us criticise for critiquing sake because we are an alternative party to a government but let’s look at it holistically,” he added.

Planting for Food and Jobs is a flagship agricultural campaign of the government, with five implementation modules.

The first module of the PFJ – Crops – is focused on promoting food security and immediate availability of selected food crops on the market and also provides jobs.