Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has reacted to comments made by the party’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

Using a song to illustrate his point, Mr Jacobs said some elements in the party have the audacity to behave the way they do because there’s no leader to take charge of affairs.

He said the absence of such a leader has contributed to what he described as a ‘mess’ in the party, akin to Mr Gyamfi’s comments against the party’s leadership in parliament.

“When there is no leader at home, children will have their way to destroy things,” he said

The former party stalwart also said he was no longer in the NDC, hence whatever happens in the party isn’t his business.

READ ALSO:

Mr Gyamfi recently took to his Facebook page to accuse the Speaker of Parliament and the NDC leadership in parliament of betraying the party.

His accusation followed the House’s voting and subsequent approval of all of the president’s nominees vetted for ministerial positions.

“Comrades, the betrayal we have suffered in the hands of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the leadership of our Parliamentary group, particularly Hon. Haruna Iddrissu and Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, and dozens of our own MPs, is what strengthens me to work hard for the great NDC to regain power,” portions of his post read.

But, Mr Jacobs on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday said, it was important that the ruling government is respected and given the necessary support to build the nation.

“You want the country to stand still when there is a government? We are building a nation; we are not worshipping personalities,” he said.

He said certain policies by the Akufo-Addo government have been beneficial to Ghanaians including him hence those can’t be truncated because of some people’s selfish interests.

Listen to him in the audio below for more: