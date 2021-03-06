Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known popularly as Chairman Wontumi, has asked the Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi to be careful.

His call comes a day after Mr Gyamfi, who he described as a small boy, publicly ridiculed the Speaker of Parliament, Minority Leader and Minority Chief Whip for working against their political party.

Chairman Wontumi questioned Mr Gyamfi on who he wanted to be Ministers if the President’s nominees were rejected by Parliament like he wanted.

“Sammy Gyamfi needs to get his head checked. He needs to get a place where he can get his head checked because he is becoming unbecoming. If he wants an appointment in the Akufo-Addo government, he should come and lobby me. He should bring his CV so I see his working experience and know what he wants to do so I get him a position,” he said.

On Mrs Hawa Koomson, Chairman Wontumi indicated that she does not need to be vilified but praised for ensuring that the One Ambulance per constituency became a reality.