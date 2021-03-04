National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has expressed disappointment in the Minority leadership of Parliament.

Mr Gyamfi, among other things, has accused the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and the Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak of betraying the NDC’s interest for their parochial interests.

“This is the time for us to insist on the right changes in the leadership of the NDC group in Parliament or forget about them completely. The current leadership has lost their moral authority to lead and is not fit to sit on the front bench of the NDC side of the House.

“More importantly, it’s about time we understood that we don’t have any NDC Speaker of Parliament. No, we don’t! We have a Speaker who rode on the back of the NDC into Office to pursue his own parochial agenda and nothing more. You trust them at your own peril,” he fumed.

His outburst comes on the back of the approval of some ministerial nominees of President Nana Akufo-Addo for the second term.

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Parliament by a majority decision and consensus approved the nomination of 13 ministerial nominees while 10 were approved by consensus.

READ ON:

Three nominees, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, minister-designate for Information, Hawa Koomson, minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, who were reportedly rejected, were approved.

But to Mr Gyamfi, March 3, 2021, was a black Wednesday and a day of self-inflicted shame for the party, adding some persons sold their conscience to betray the party.

“They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest.

“And we, must not let them succeed in their parochial quest to destroy the NDC, the party that has done so much for them and all of us. The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks,” he added in a Facebook post.

Read the full post below: