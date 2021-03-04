Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has revealed that Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who were rejected by the Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Appointments Committee, have submitted documents to parliament to challenge the allegations against them.

Speaking to JoyNews, Mr Mensah-Bonsu stated that the documents Information Minister-designate, Mr Oppong Nkrumah submitted were to prove he did not perjure himself during his vetting.

He stated that the Committee would go through the documents and make a decision on his appointment.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Agric Minister-designate, Dr Akoto, he said, also submitted documents to prove that the cancellation of the horticulture agreement that led to his rejection was only for the country’s benefit.

“If the documents submitted to me are relevant documents then I get the impression that he rather, sought to right what is wrong, to really have the way smoothened, for our farmers and exporters.

“So, unless there is something contrary that I don’t know. On account of the documents he submitted I think rather he should be commended and not be bastardised,” Mr Kyei-Mensah added.

This comes after Information Minister-designate Mr Oppong Nkrumah; Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson and Minister-designate for Food Agriculture, Dr Akoto were rejected by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs on the committee for various reasons.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah, who appeared before the Committee on the February 18, was rejected on the basis of being untruthful and evasive.

According to the NDC MPs, the Ofoase Ayeribi MP has an 83% share in a company called Oval MicroFinance. This finance company is believed to be involved in some suspicious third-party lending.

Again, they say he has dealings with MX24 GH, a content creation, digital agency and media production house located at East Legon, which he said he didn’t have anything to do with during his vetting.

Dr Afriyie was voted against over his involvement in the cancellation of a Horticulture contract, which the Minority says may lead to a $50 million judgment debt.

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader says the Minority cannot block the approval of Hawa Koomson who was turned down mainly for the gun-shooting incident that occurred during the registration of voters in her constituency.

He stated that Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister-designate has not been indicted by the police, adding that investigations are still ongoing.

“What can you hold against her? Is she responsible for the investigation? She is not so you ask the investigating authority,” he said.

He told JoyNews’ Parker Wilson that he is confident all the nominees appointed will be passed.