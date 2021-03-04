Ghana Police have revealed how Aduana Stars’ defender, Farouk Adams, was arrested for allegedly killing a police officer in a car accident on Monday.

The incident happened around 19:00GMT on Monday on the Asuotiano – Asuhyiae road, but the player was only apprehended on Tuesday, following police investigations.

The officer, Constable Amos Mattey of the Wamfie Police station, was alleged to have left his duty post to purchase something but never returned until he was found dead Tuesday morning in what appeared to be a hit-and-run by a Red Toyota Camry with registration number GW 5882-17, driven by the Aduana Stars’ central defender.

The 31-year-old was at the Wamfie Magistrate Court.

DSP Francis Akwasi Asante, the Wamfie District Police Commander, in an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM, revealed chilling details of how police apprehended the player after the accident.

“About three days ago, one of our men, Constable Amos Mantey was on snap check duty with other colleagues at Asuotiano on the Berekum road. He sought permission to go to town to buy mosquito repellent with a motorbike at around 7:pm.

“While he was not returning around 10:pm, the other colleagues at the post made several phone calls to the officer but he was not picking.

“The next day (Tuesday), someone called to inform the police that there has been a motor accident but he does not know the person so his colleagues rushed to the place and found that it was their colleague who sought permission. He was lying in the bush without life.

“We realised it was hit-and-run so we started an investigation. We saw that there was red paint on his motorbike so we suspected that the car involved was red.

“Fortunately, for us, we got someone who had a CCTV camera that captured where the car went and parked after the incident. We took the number of the car and checked from DVLA for the owner of the vehicle.

“It led to one Adams Farouk who is a player of Aduana Stars Football Club. We went to Dormaa.

“Because of what happened they took the vehicle to Sunyani to change the doors and other things but we were able to retrieve it. Currently, the car is in the custody of the police,” he added.

The player, who won the NASCO Man of the Match award in week 16 of the Ghana Premier League match between Aduana Stars and Inter Allies at Dormaa, was driving from Sunyani back to Dormaa when the accident happened.

Meanwhile, he has been charged on two counts by the Bono Region police after he crushed a cop to death.

The defender has been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.

The body has been deposited at the Presby Hospital at Dormaa.