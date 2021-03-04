Black Satellites striker, Percious Boah, has said he is confident Ghana will win the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

Ghana recorded a 1-0 win over Gambia in a semifinal game on Monday to book a final place.

The 18-year-old striker scored the only goal of the game to set up the final against Uganda, who thumped Tunisia 4-1 to win the other semi-final game.

The Dreams FC forward, speaking in an interview, said he knows the team can win the trophy and they are preparing well to win Ghana’s fourth African title at the U20 level on Saturday.

“First of all, I am so happy and we thank God for the victory,” he said after the game against Gambia,” he said.

“We are ready to face any team that is going to qualify for the final.

“We are going to prepare and prepare hard; we can do it and we know we will win the cup.”

Boah has scored three goals in 5 games at the competition, but is behind Uganda’s Derrick Kakooza in the goal king chart, who has 5 goals, after hitting a hat-trick in the Tunisia game.

The finals has been scheduled to kick off on Saturday, March 6, 2021.