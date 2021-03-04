The Western North Regional Police Command and Forestry Commission, in a joint operation, have arrested three suspected ‘weed’ farmers.

The farmers had two acres of plantation of the class A drug at the Suhuma East forest reserve in the Wiaso municipality, all of which were destroyed during the raid.

This follows a tip-off by a forest guard during a night patrol.

Western North Regional Crime Officer, Chief Supt Nana Kwaku Duah, in an interview with Adom News’ Augustine Boah, explained that investigations proved the three farmers were harvesting Indian hemp on part of the land.

The police went for court order from the Sefwi Wiawso Magistrate court to cut down the two acres of weed plants.

Chief Supt Duah disclosed the three suspects confessed to the crime but stated that was their first cultivation.

All three are currently in the police custody at Sefwi Wiawso.

