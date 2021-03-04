Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly called Kwaku Azar, has sent a goodwill message to Daniel Domelovo over his retirement as Auditor-General.

Prof. Azar has lauded Mr Domelovo for serving his country well, adding that posterity will reward him for that.

Prof Azar took to his Facebook page to post the message which has generated mixed reactions from a section of Ghanaians.

“Goodbye Daniel Yaw Domelevo, you served your country well. Posterity and GOGO will reward your service. Enjoy your forced retirement! Da Yie!,” he wrote.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a letter dated March 3, 2021, said Mr Domlovo has retired from the Audit Service.

The letter, signed by the secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, said records and documents available indicated that the Auditor-General should have retired from office on June 1, 2020.

The President further thanked him for his service and directed that his deputy, Johnson Akuamoah-Asiedu acts as Auditor-General until a substantive appointment is made.

Meanwhile, a letter signed by the Board Chairman of the Audit Service, Prof Agyemang Dua, had earlier challenged Mr Domelovo’s age and nationality.