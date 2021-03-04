Ada Senior High School has recorded 10 Covid-19 cases with four recoveries, Mr Kojo Ayibor, the Headmaster, has said.

He said the school was awaiting the results of the last samples taken from the remaining six students.

“We hope that the samples taken will test negative so that those in isolation can go back to their various classes,” the Headmaster said.

He expressed optimism about the students recovering soon, saying the rapid recoveries among the students had assured the School Authorities that the Ada SHS would soon be free of the virus.

Mr Ayibor was speaking in an interaction with Madam Comfort Doyoe Kudjoe Ghansa, the Member of Parliament for Ada Constituency near Tema.

The MP was on a tour of some educational institution in the constituency to encourage both School Authorities, pupils and students to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.

Madam Ghansa said as an MP and a mother she considered it as both a statutory responsibility and a parental duty to visit the school to assess the Covid-19 situation on the ground.

She used the occasion to encourage the school Authorities to strictly enforce the Covid-19 protocols and also appealed to the students to stop the stigmatization of those infected.

“Wash your hands thoroughly and use your sanitisers when you are in your classroom. Eat a lot of fruits, especially those with calcium and citric acid that will boost your immune system,” she said.

On the National Covid-19 Vaccination, the MP urged the students not to panic.

“I will also take the injection to show you that it is not harmful.”