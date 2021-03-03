Senior Ghanaian law professor, Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, has descended heavily on the Audit Service Board.

According to Kwaku Azar, the Board must be immediately dissolved, adding the members are not fit for any position of that nature.

“Their actions are sad and they are disgracing themselves and the president. The Board has gone rogue and must be dissolved immediately because they are not even fit to be a board over a mini shop,” he said.

The Auditor-General was directed to proceed on a 167-day mandatory leave and was expected to resume on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

However, a letter signed by the Chairman, Professor Agyeman Dua popped up on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, challenging the age and nationality of Auditor General, Daniel Domelovo.

The letter indicated Mr Domelovo was due for retirement in June 2020 as his date of birth is 1960 and not 1961.

The letter also accused him of being a Togolese and not Ghanaian.

This they said was based on personal records available to the Public Service of Ghana.

Reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Prof Azar said the letter lacks credibility.

Describing it as malicious and scandalous, he stated it was a deliberate attempt to run down the Auditor General.

“Since when has the Board been charged with the responsibility of auditing the citizenship and age of the Auditor-General?” he quizzed.

He added: “It is about time the President stood firm for people to know his position as to whether he sides with the Board or not but there must be a dissolution to send a signal that such things won’t be tolerated.”