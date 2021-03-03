Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Medeama Sporting Club, have announced Yaw Preko as their new head coach for the rest of the season.

The former Ghana international replaces Samuel Boadu, who quit the club to join Hearts of Oak earlier this week.

Preko was in charge of Accra Great Olympics on an interim basis, where he led the Dade boys on a fine run of form which included a famous 2-0 win over city rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the Mantse Derby.

“It feels amazing to be here and I look forward to working with my colleagues and the team,” Preko told the club website.

“I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the Ghana Premier League.

“There is a huge expectation on this fantastic club and we hope to work day and night to succeed.

“I have a fantastic group of friends including my buddy Yaw Acheampong whom I will be working closely with, alongside young and dynamic Hamza Obeng.

Medeama Chief Executive James Essilfie added: We are happy to have Yaw Preko and Yaw Acheampong with us. It’s not easy to get a new coach in the middle of the season but we know and understand the circumstances.

“We have absolute confidence in the pair who will work closely with Hamza Obeng and the technical director.

“There is so much to play for and much to achieve this season and beyond. We welcome them to Tarkwa.

Preko and his backroom staff will take his first training session on Thursday and will be in the dugout for Sunday’s Premier League game against Chelsea in Berekum.

He will be assisted by former Elmina Sharks Head Coach Yaw Acheampong, who also left his post at the Central Regional club earlier this week.

Their first task will be to steer the in form Miners to victory against Berekum Chelsea, at the Golden City Park.