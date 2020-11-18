Prof Azar
Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare

A lecturer at the University of Florida, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, is sad Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu succumbed to pressure.

In his view, the anti-corruption crusader should have stood his ground and continued with the Agyapa investigation.

Mr Amidu resigned three years after his appointment by President Nana Akufo-Addo citing a lack of independence in the discharge of his duties.

This came to many as a shock since they had hoped he would fight and expose the corruption in the system.

Others, especially in the anti-corruption coalition, argued that Mr Amidu was set up to fail.

But Prof. Azar, as he is popularly called, in a post on his Facebook wall, said the Special Prosecutor should have fought the system and not resign.

“Everybody is under pressure so I don’t think that is enough for him [Amidu] to resign,” he said.

Below is his Facebook post:

My opinion is that the SP should have stood his grounds and continued with the Agyapa investigation. This is exactly…

Posted by Kwaku Azar on Monday, November 16, 2020




