The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for Tema Central constituency, Ebi Bright, has revealed she was threatened before her vehicles were set ablaze.

Two campaign vehicles of Miss Bright were, about two weeks ago, set ablaze in her home at Community 10 by unknown persons.

According to her, all she heard amid rains around 1: am on that fateful day was a loud explosion before one of her relations came screaming her two vehicles; a Mercedes and a saloon car were on fire.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News‘ Mamavi Aboagye, she noted the experience will not deter her from achieving her purpose.

“We are at a place in our democracy where there have been enough examples and experiences to be abreast with the situation that tells us politics is not a game for people who are not serious and those who are not willing to pay the price,” she said.

To her, such events are experiences that have happened over the years and will keep reoccurring.

“Some of these challenges are a bit old and might not be less painful but you expect them more and develop a network of support to manage them.

“It will also require skill to focus on what you are about and either ignore or get the society to support you stand for the horrible things,” she added.