Tema Central Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has recounted the incidents leading to her two vehicles being set ablaze.

There were reports yesterday morning that fire was seen blazing from Ebi Bright’s house at Community 10.

Narrating her ordeal to Adom News, she said around 1:am, rain, coupled with lightning and thunder, made the environment quite noisy.

All she heard thereafter was a loud explosion before one of her relations came screaming her two vehicles; a Mercedes and a saloon car were on fire.

She said she panicked over her mother’s walking inability and how to escape with her three months old baby.

“I have never seen fire that hot before; how to get out became a problem because the doors were red hot. About 10 minutes we called on neighbours and fire service for rescue. The Mercedes even belongs to my elder sister,” she said.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary candidate encouraged her party members to remain calm since police investigations were still ongoing.