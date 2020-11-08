Two vehicles belonging to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant of the Tema Central constituency, Ebi Bright, have been vandalised.

According to reports, the two cars were set alight overnight in her home at Community 10.

Portions of her windows have also been razed by the fire which began at about 3:am Sunday, November 10.

No causalities have been recorded.

Barely a month ago, the actress turned politician in an interview said some persons have been making threatening calls to her,

She added that about six attacks have been made on her life, and a report has been made at the district police station.