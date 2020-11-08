Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew, scored his first goal of the season when Crystal Palace recorded an impressive 4-1 over Leeds United on Saturday.

Captain of the side, Scott Dann, opened the scoring for the Eagles a he connected from an Eberechi Eze cross.

Eze grabbed his side’s second goal of the game when he converted a sumptuous free-kick.

A bizarre own goal from Helder Costa extended Palace’s lead after Patrick Bamford had reduced the deficit.

With Palace leading 3-1, Jordan Ayew slotted the ball past Meslier, after receiving an incisive pass from in-form Wilfried Zaha, to hand the Eagles an impressive win.

The win pushes Crystal Palace to sixth on the league log with 13 points.

The goal is Jordan’s first in what has been a frustrating season thus far.

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor would be happy his striker has scored a week to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying double-header against Sudan.

Jordan is expected to the lead Akonnor’s attack in the two games.

Black Stars will face Sudan on November 12 in Cape Coast and play the North Africans five days later in Khartoum.