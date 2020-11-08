Gabriel Jesus earned Manchester City a 1-1 draw with champions Liverpool, but Kevin De Bruyne was left red-faced after an exhilarating clash between the two favourites for the title at the Etihad Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp responded to questions over who he would name in his front three by selecting both Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in the same side as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. It was a bold move and the visitors got their reward for a hugely positive start when Salah converted a penalty on 13 minutes.

City had looked second best up to the half-hour mark as they struggled to handle the visitors’ surprise formation but dragged themselves level shortly after the half-hour mark when Jesus’ brilliant turn and finish made it three goals in three appearances this season.

The hosts then spurned a glorious opportunity to go in at the break ahead when De Bruyne dragged a harshly-awarded penalty wide of target.

The end-to-end frenzy that made the first period such a fabulous spectacle was sadly lacking in the second half with Jesus’ miss from a free header the best opportunity either side had to notch a winner.

The result means the Merseysiders lie in third place, one point behind Leicester City. Man City are five points off the Reds in 11th, having played a game less.

Liverpool will now host leaders Leicester City after the international break on November 21. City will hope to be ready for another stern test when Guardiola faces off with Jose Mourinho once again at Tottenham.