Highlife artiste, Kofi Boakye Yiadom, popularly known as Kofi B, still lives despite his funeral service held yesterday, November 9.

The late artiste’s mortal remains were lowered at his final resting place in his hometown, Agogo, but a statue to commemorate his life has been erected.

The portrait sculpture has been set up in his hometown to keep his memory alive.

The statue is nothing short of excellent, as it clearly depicts the late Kofi B’s bald head, side burns and neatly trimmed beard.

MORE

Emotional moment as Kofi B is laid in state [Video]

Kofi B’s parents pay last respects [Photos]

Kofi B died in the early hours of February 2 prior to his performance at a concert in Cape Coast in the Central region.

The ‘Mmobrowa’ singer, according to colleague musician Kofi Nti, started complaining of chest pains and unusual heartbeat.