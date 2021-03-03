Gospel musician, Reverend Henry Godson-Afful’s heart was touched when he saw a physically-challenged hawker, who was beating the odds by selling by the roadside instead of begging from commuters at East Legon.

The seller, who has no legs, usually packs his products on his thigh, held together by a rubber band so they could be firm as he parades the streets.

He also sits on a pair of skate shoes so he could move about with ease.

Seeing the physically-challenged man working hard caused the ‘All Power’ musician to park his vehicle to surprise him with money.

In the video making rounds on social media, Mr Godson-Afful said he was pleased by the fact that he wanted to fend for himself at all costs.

Someone might be begging for money but he is working. I am touched. I was driving and I saw you but I had to park because you are not begging for money but you are working. God bless you, he said.

Watch the video below: