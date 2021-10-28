A visually impaired woman is ready to walk all four corners of the world in search of her lover who bolted after impregnating her.

Simply identified as Ruth, the challenged woman’s quest to locate her lover saw her travel from Ablekuma, Accra, to Kumasi in a bid to make the public announcement on Nhyira FM’s Obra show.

Ruth’s mission in the studio was not just to appeal to all listeners to help her locate Kwaku Arhin, but to seek a ‘Good Samaritan’ to adopt her child so as she furthers her education.

Detailing how her then romantic relationship started, she recounted how they became friends after Mr Arhin assisted her to cross the busy Accra road, during a walk to a venue for a youth seminar on reproductive health.

Their roadside friendship ended in a one-night stand in a guest house some days later. After their path crossed again, the one-time escapade bloomed into multiple sexual encounters and sleepovers.

That in itself was not an easy game for the visually impaired woman in her twenties. It took some aids to walk her to the significant spot, after which they stood in wait for Mr Arhin to show up and take his turn in being her eye.

Misfortune knocked on her door three months later when she discovered she had taken seed, for which Mr Arhin vanished into thin air despite admitting responsibility.

All he contributed during the pregnancy and subsequent childbirth was a sum of GHS 210 – GHS 150, GHS 30, GH S30 – in that order, after which he went off.

All efforts to trace him have proven futile, especially at a time their eight-month-old son is suffering a chronic childhood illness.

Unfortunately for Ruth, the only identity she has of him is his name and the fact that he is tall. She is, however, positive she can make him out should her aids assist in fishing him out.

Also, Ruth dropped a bombshell when she added in the interview that she is ready to give up her status as a mother in a bid to pursue her embattled education.

Specifically, she is willing to gift out her baby to any good person, on the condition that she would not be denied a visit.

This, she said, would enable her to continue her Senior High School (SHS) education from SHS 1, a stage she was at Okuapeman SHS before dropping out.



