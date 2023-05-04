A desperate wife, Nana Afia Nyarko’s marriage is in limbo as all efforts to set eyes on her husband of six years have proven abortive.

The Kumasi-based woman engaged in a marriage in absentia with a Ghanaian domiciled in the United Kingdom with the assurance of joining him after a period.

However, six years have passed and she still does not know what her husband truly looks like except for some photos she has seen of him.

Narrating her predicament in the studios of Nhyira FM during the Obra Show, 64-year-old Nana Akua said she was given the marriage proposal by her friend who is a sister of the UK ‘borga’.

“My friend introduced me to her brother who wanted a wife. I had stayed single for 10 years after my husband passed and he is also a divorcee so I agreed to it. He promised to take care of me and make documents for me to join him if I help him win a court case against his ex-wife,” she said.

Nana Akua stuck to her part of the agreement and helped win the case, but years on, her husband is still full of excuses whenever the issue of staying together is raised.

According to her, she had faith and admiration for her friend and thought her brother will possess same character, but the reverse is the case.

In their six years of marriage, Nana Akua said they have never consummated, and the most she has enjoyed from her husband is their international calls.

All efforts to have him move her from her single room to a well-furnished matrimonial home have also proven futile.

For a ‘borga’ who works with an engineering company, the aggrieved wife stated she expected some financial commitments beyond the GHS 150 monthly upkeep he sends.

Due to the breach of marital agreement, Nana Akua wants to opt out, but the ‘borga’ and his family have refused to meet her demands.

She was in the Nhyira FM studios to seek advice on how to go about the situation and also have panelists call her husband to order.

Watch video below: