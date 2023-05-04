OSP invites Prof Frimpong-Boateng over his Galamsey report

The Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) has invited Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng over his controversial report on illegal mining activities in Ghana.

The venerable Professor is to assist the Office investigate the allegations levelled in the said report which has become a subject of national debate.

This is according to a press release issued by Professor Frimpong-Boateng on Thursday, May 4.

The Cardiologist in the said release assured of his willingness to assist the OSP address his concerns raised in the report.

“Earlier today, I received a letter from the Office of the Special Prosecutor inviting me to assist the Office, ‘as a person necessary for the investigation” into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter- Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).



“I have formally communicated my willingness to attend the invitation and to support the OSP in its work,” the statement said.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, had earlier said his team is far advanced in the probe of illegal mining activities in the country.

He insisted that issues highlighted in a recently leaked report conducted by the former Environment Minister, Prof Frimpong-Boateng, were already being investigated.

Mr Agyebeng revealed that the investigations followed calls by the public for the office to take a keen interest in the report which exposes many infractions in the fight against the canker.

It also names top government officials supposedly involved in the activity.

This included an allegation that a garden in President Akufo-Addo’s Kyebi home was also affected by illegal mining which took the Minister’s intervention to halt.

However, most of the government officials named in the report have denied any wrongdoing.