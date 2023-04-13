An elderly man has been abandoned at the morgue for three years due to family misunderstanding and financial challenges.

The body of Agya Kofi [pseudo nam] has been left in a mortuary in Kyekyewere, a town in the Ashanti region for the past three years.

His distraught wife, Akua Addae who broke the news on Nhyira FM‘s current affairs show Obra, narrated that, her husband was in and out of hospital suffering ulcer and convulsion.

She said his situation deteriorated and he died. Akua said her woes started after they deposited the body at the morgue.

According to her, all efforts to raise money to bury him has proven futile.

Akua indicated that, the only hope was a piece of land they intended to sell but unfortunately, they found out it had already been used as a collateral to obtain a loan.

The widow said the family managed to raise GHC1,550, used some to print posters for his funeral which was scheduled in February 2021.

“The remaining amount was used to settle mortuary bills in the first few months of his death” she added.

But, Akua said her in-laws from the north boycotted the funeral claiming her late husband failed to bury his father.

She claims they said per their tradition, it is a taboo to bury someone who failed to give his late father a befitting burial.

The situation, Akua said has protracted and there seems to be no end in site.

The grieving widow feared her late husband will not be able to rest in peace.

Amid tears, Akua pleaded with the Obra team and well-meaning Ghanaians to come to her aid to cover her family’s shame.