Some ardent listeners of Kumasi-based radio station, Nhyira FM on Saturday cooked for their mothers at the forecourt of the station in Kumasi.

The “Cook for Mum” event climaxed the station’s activities for listeners to celebrate the sacrifices of mothers in their lives.

The subtle savour of the scrumptious meals cooked at the mini kitchen penetrated the airy environment at the forecourt of the station inviting several others to throng the premises.

Ten listeners of Nhyira FM were selected to show love to their mothers by cooking their favorite meals.

Though not a contest, the listeners put in their best to cook meals that melted in their mother’s mouth.

At the end of the event, all ten cooks received souvenirs from sponsors.

Below are some photos from the event: